B.C. Lions posted this picture of two Grey Cup championship rings that may have been accidentally donated to a Value village Store. They belong to former Lions linebacker Cory Mantyka, who is asking for help in finding them. (B.C. Lions)

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

A search for two missing Grey Cup rings has expanded to include all Value Village stores in the Greater Vancouver region.

Cory Mantyka, a former Lions offensive lineman, earned the rings as a member of the Lions’ championship teams from 1994 and 2000.

Mantyka’s rings were accidentally included in a package donated to Diabetes Canada, which may have ended up at the Value Village Store in Langley.

Mantyka and the B.C. Lions issued a public appeal on Monday, Dec. 2, for the return of the rings, which have Mantyka’s name and number along with the dates of the championship games.

A statement issued by the Lions explained that Mantyka normally kept the rings in a safety deposit box, but took them out of storage to wear them to the 2019 Wall of Fame inductions at BC Place in August.

Value Village spokesperson Sara Gaugl advised all Value Village stores in the Lower Mainland have been told to keep an eye out for the missing rings.

“They’ve all been on alert.”

That’s because the truck that made the pickup from the Mantyka delivered to various Value Village stores in the region, she explained.

READ ALSO: Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

READ ALSO: Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

“We are working closely with the nonprofit partner and the customer,” Gaugl told the Langley Advance Times.

Gaugl said Value Village staff are trained to search donated goods for items that may have been included by mistake, such as jewelry and money.

When what appears to be an accidental contribution is discovered, the items are kept off the sales floor, she said.

A few days ago, Gaugl related, a Value Village Store in Eastern Canada pulled several boxes of Christmas tree decorations from a store floor after a donor realized some ornaments with a sentimental value had been accidentally included.

“We managed to find some of them and return them to the customer.”

Mantyka spent the majority of his 13-year CFL career as an offensive lineman, with 203 regular seasons starts.

He was named CFL Western All-Star in 2004 and was a part of the Lions Grey Cup victories in 1994 against the Baltimore Stallions and the 2000 win against against the Montreal Alouettes.

Anyone who comes across the rings or has information about their location is urged to contact the BC Lions Football Club at 604-930-5466.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four Kelowna gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Four Kelowna gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The elite athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

Kelownians ‘living large’ with high debt-to-income ratio

Kelowna’s debt-to-income ratio is around 150 per cent, similar to Victoria

Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Kelowna’s captain hopes to crack to 2019 squad before the tournament’s start on Dec. 26

Kelowna to open temporary housing to help homeless

The beds will open up space at Cornerstone and Kelowna Gospel Mission

Residential energy retrofits necessary for Kelowna to meet emissions targets

One per cent of homes need to be retrofitted with energy-efficient renovations annually

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Support local artisans and crafters from all over B.C. this holiday season

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

HAWTHORNE: Change your habits, change your lifestyle

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Brad Paisley to return to Penticton

He will perform on March 6 at South Okanagan Events Centre

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Summerland Food Bank assisted 536 people over past 12 months

147 children included among those who received assistance

Most Read