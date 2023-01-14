Trae Johnson made his Kelowna Rockets debut in the team 4-0 loss in Victoria on Friday night (Jay Wallace/@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Trae Johnson made his Kelowna Rockets debut in the team 4-0 loss in Victoria on Friday night (Jay Wallace/@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Missing key players shows as Kelowna Rockets fall in Victoria

The Rockets and Royals play again on Saturday night in Victoria

It wasn’t the Kelowna Rockets’ night as they got shutout by the Victoria Royals 4-0 on Friday night.

The Royals scored twice in the first period and twice in the third to lead them to the win.

Rockets netminder Tayln Boyko got pulled after allowing the two first period goals. Jari Kykkanen came into the game and made 29 saves the rest of the way.

Forward Gabriel Szturc led Rockets with nine shots on goal. Trae Johnson made his Rockets debut and had two shots on net, went 5/8 in the faceoff circle and was a -1.

The team was without forwards Andrew Cristall, Carson Golder, and Ty Hurley because of injuries.

With the loss, the gap in the standings between the Rockets and the Royals is now just three points as the teams battle it out for the final playoff spot. The Rockets are 13-22-3-0 while Victoria is 11-25-3-1 and have been playing better hockey of late.

The two teams will do it all again on Saturday night in Victoria. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

