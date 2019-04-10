Mitchell earns personal best on ice in Parksville

Summerland skater has fifth place and ninth place finishes

PERSONAL BEST Keelyn Mitchell of the Summerland Skating Club earned a new personal best at a competition in Parksville. (Photo submitted)

Recently Keelyn Mitchell, a skater with the Summerland Skating Club, travelled to Parksville to compete at the 2019 Vancouver Island Super Series Competition.

During the competition, Mitchell competed against large groups and many talented skaters, however she still managed to keep her head up and earn herself a personal best in the process.

Mitchell performed a clean Star 7 short program that earned her a fifth place finish and a new personal best of 15.08.

On her Star 6 program, she attempted some risky jumps and landed her in ninth place with a score of 19.36.

