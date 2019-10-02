The Kelowna Rockets are happy to have Nolan Foote back in the lineup after he attended the Tampa Bay Lightning training camp. (Photo- Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Mixed bag of results for Rockets after first tough weekend of games

Nolan Foote returns, the roster is firing on all cylinders, Rockets grab three points

The Kelowna Rockets concluded their first trying weekend of the season Sunday.

After three back-to-back games, the Rockets came away with three points and most importantly some team chemistry as plenty of new and young Kelowna players are starting to make contributions on the scoreboard.

Kelowna’s weekend started against the Kamloops Blazers Friday night where they lost in overtime 3-2.

The Rockets returned home Saturday and coasted to a 5-1 victory over the Everett Silvertips.

The club then traveled to Vancouver for a Sunday match-up with the Giants, losing 4-0.

This weekend marked forward Nolan Foote’s return to the Rockets after attending his first pro training camp as a top pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 Entry Draft.

He made his presence known with his aggresive play while notching an assist and recording five shots on goal.

After the win on Saturday, coach Adam Foote said the team bounced back well from their loss to Kamloops.

“Our players are probably going to gain some confidence,” said Foote.

“That when we play the right way, good things are going to happen.”

READ MORE: Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

Four Kelowna players got their first goals of the season against Everett.

Jake Lee opened the scoring for the Rockets in the first period, then Liam Kindree and Trevor Wong scored in the second with Sean Comrie adding Kelowna’s fifth.

Import player Pavel Novak notched his first points of the season with two assists.

The Rockets also had critical points from the usual suspects: Kyle Topping had a goal, Leif Mattson had two assists, Foote had one assist and Kaedan Korczak notched two assists.

“I think people are really going to start to notice how deep our team is,” said Mattson, who has five points so far in the season.

“We got four lines that can contribute. Bringing in those (new) guys really adds to our roster and everybody is firing on all cylinders and went that happens, good things happen.”

The next game for the Rockets is Tri-City Americans Wednesday night at Prospera Place followed by an upcoming back-to-back game road trip this weekend to face the Prince George Cougars.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

Just Posted

Mixed bag of results for Rockets after first tough weekend of games

Nolan Foote returns, the roster is firing on all cylinders, Rockets grab three points

RCMP seeking witnesses in crash that caused massive power outage in Kelowna

The investigation revealed there was an additional vehicle involved allegedly driving erratically

UBCO student wins Strong Woman award

Dela Hini receives Top 20 Under 25 award from non-profit Think for Actions

Okanagan nursing program receives long-term accreditation by B.C. regulator

The program is being run jointly by UBCO and Okanagan College

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Millenials ranked Canada as the second best country to live and work, according to a new survey

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Vernon house fire damages estimated at $500K

Investigation still underway to determine cause of Sept. 26 fire

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Most Read