The Los Angeles Dodgers 2004 first round draft pick Justin Orenduff is in Kelowna this weekend teaching his DVS pitching program at The Yardhouse. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

MLB first round pick in Kelowna for pitching clinic

2004 Los Angeles Dodgers first round pick Justin Orenduff is at The Yardhouse this weekend

A Major League Baseball first round pick is in Kelowna this weekend teaching players about his pitching program.

Drafted in the first round in 2004 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Justin Orenduff is at The Yardhouse today to teach local baseball players how to pitch using a new program called the DVS (Delivery Value System) Throwing Program. It is a medically-backed arm care program to help prevent injuries while learning how to throw harder.

Orenduff is the founder of the DVS program.

Clinics are taking place throughout the day on Saturday.

The Yardhouse is the only facility in Canada that is DVS certified.

