motionball Kelowna adding winter sports to first event at Big White Ski Resort

motionball raised more than $1 million last year for Special Olympics

motionball Kelowna is making it’s way to Big White Ski Resort.

The national non-profit company encourages young Canadians to be leaders in their community and continue raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics. They usually do this by hosting sporting events and that’s exactly what they’re doing in Big White.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, motionball is bringing it’s Marathon of Sport event to the mountain by adding winter games, thanks to Big White Ski Resort.

“We are excited to partner with Big White Ski Resort to host our first ever Winter Games,” said motionball Kelowna Director, Derek Fuhr. “motionball events provide a unique mix of fun, impact and social connection that not many events have. Participating alongside Special Olympic Athletes who are directly impacted by your support, and seeing how much it means to them, is a great feeling for all those involved.”

Last year, motionball raised more than $1 million for Special Olympics Canada Foundation and Special Olympics British Columbia.

Sports included in the event are a snowshoe relay race, a dog sled relay race, capture the flag, tube rides, and more. People in attendance will receive a motionball toque, lunch, and 30 per cent off lift tickets to Big White for Sunday, Jan. 22.

The event will be happening from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

