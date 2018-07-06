Bike Big White

Mountain bike athletes qualify for gold finals at Big White

It’s day two of the Big White Invitational Slopestyle event

Day two of the Big White Invitational Slopestyle came to an end last night following an epic two rounds of competition in the Bronze amateur event.

Conditions were hot and a touch windy during the event, but riders laid it on the line trying to get into the top four to earn a spot into the gold qualifiers, according to a Big White Ski Resort news release.

David Lieb (Ida, MI) landed himself in first place by a landslide with a top score of 94.00 followed by Garrett Mechem (Watsonville, CA) with an 86.00 and Marcel Hunt (Whistler, B.C.) with an 82.33 rounding out the podium. Caleb Holonko (North Vancouver, B.C.) earned himself the last spot in the gold qualifiers with a 78.66.

The gold athletes begin practice today at 8 a.m. and the finals take place Saturday at 1 p.m. The expo area is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the beer garden is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The North of Nightfall screening under the stars in the Village Centre with special guests Tom van Steenbergen, Carson Storch and director Jeremey Grant, begins at 9 p.m.

