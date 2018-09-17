A CHALLENGING COURSE Cyclists of all ages and abilities participated in the test of Humanity mountain bike race in Summerland on Sunday. Thew race raises money for Canadian Humanitarian’s efforts in Ethiopia. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Mountain bikers raise money in Test of Humanity

Proceeds from annual race in Summerland benefit Ethiopia

Mountain bikers from British Columbia, Alberta and the United States put their skills to the test at the eighth annual Test of Humanity mountain bike race on Sunday.

The race, has been held for the past eight years to provide aid to Africa.

“It’s a fundraiser for Canadian Humanitarian’s projects in Ethiopia,” said Nic Seaton, one of the event organizers.

These efforts include after-school and educational programs.

“They also built a school several years ago and a lot of the money goes to that school,” Seaton added.

Over the past seven years, the annual race has raised $336,000. Seaton estimates this year’s total will be $50,000.

“We started travelling with Canadian Humanitarian to Ethiopia in 2009 and we watched the young children we met on each trip grow into confident and productive members of their communities,” said Sheilagh Seaton, founder of the Test of Humanity race.

“It is a very special moment to see a young vulnerable child who you initially met nine years ago become a doctor in her village or the owner of his own business. It demonstrates such a direct impact as to how the money raised at the event can build healthier communities globally.”

This year the race attracted around 200 mountain bikers of all ages and abilities.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon club hosts BMX Nationals

Just Posted

Downtown Kelowna winery evacuated due to gas leak

Kelowna Fire Department evacuating the Sandhill Winery on Richter Street Monday afternoon.

West Kelowna water park to close for the season

Summer is coming to an end and so is the water park fun

Motorbike crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A Cooper Mini and a motorbike collided at Highway 97 and Leckie on Monday

Black Mountain/sntsk’il’nten Regional Park trail to be completed in 2019

Construction has begun on the first trail

Culture Days returns to Kelowna

Kelowna’s Downtown and Cultural District will be buzzing with activities

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Trudeau upset after meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

Trudeau is upset about how time was managed in a recent meeting

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for year 11

Band submissions open until Nov. 1

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Most Read