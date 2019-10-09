Canadian Mountain Guide and alpinist Barry Blanchard, who navigates the mountains for a living, will visit Kelowna as part of the Kelowna presentation of his adventure documentary at the International Mountain Film Festival. (Contributed)

Mountain Film Festival bringing acclaimed Canadian alpinist to Kelowna

Barry Blanchard and the International Mountain Film Festival visit the Okanagan Oct. 19

The start of fall means that winter, and winter sports are not far off in the Okanagan.

Alpine junkies in Kelowna will get a chance to meet one of their own next week.

Canadian mountain guide, alpinist, movie-maker, speaker and thrill seeker Barry Blanchard stops in Kelowna for a visit to support the opening of the 2019 Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.

The festival’s tour, Best of the Fest, brings mountain adventure films from around the world to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 19.

Blanchard, who’s guided through the peaks of such mountain ridges on Mt. Everest and ridge faces on the Himalayas, will share stories from his years of climbing and showcase the mountain culture that has been growing in the Okanagan, Canada and around the world since he started his passion at the age of 12.

Kelowna festival host Jonathan Urness said that Blanchard makes a great addition to this year’s festival.

“Barry has enjoyed all of his outings, even the ones not included in the narrow definition of ‘success,’” said Urness.

“It’s obvious by Barry’s big grin when talking about anything climbing related.”

READ MORE: Inspection done at Big White ahead of resort’s largest winter sports race

The festival will also feature a performance by musical guest Jenny Banai along with gear and supplies showcased by local outdoors shops.

Tickets are available at Mosaic Books, Kelowna Cycle, Island Snow and other outdoor stores. Check the website here.

VIMFF 2012 Introduction from Routes of Change on Vimeo.

