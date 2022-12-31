The Penticton Vees topped the West Kelowna Warriors 9-2 at home Friday night, Dec. 30. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

Nadeau brothers combine for 11 points; Penticton Vees down West Kelowna Warriors 9-2

The Vees have defeated the Warriors twice in as many weeks, battle Vernon Vipers on New Year’s Day

Josh Nadeau scored a hat trick, Aydar Suniev added three assists and the Penticton Vees picked up right where they left off Friday night, Dec. 30, defeating the West Kelowna Warriors 9-2 in their first game since the Christmas break.

In front of more than 3,500 people at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Vees (28-2-0-0) used a five-point effort from Nadeau to down their Highway 97 rivals for the second time in as many weeks.

His brother, Bradly, finished the night with six points after finding the back of the net once and adding five helpers.

The siblings have combined for 121 points in Penticton’s 30 games this season.

Josh completed his hat trick by way of a penalty shot in the second period, beating West Kelowna netminder Angelo Zol to extend the Vees’ lead to 5-1. Penticton would leave the middle frame with a 6-2 advantage before adding a trio of markers in the game’s final period.

Along with the Nadeau brothers, Frank Djurasevic, Brett Moravec and Cal Arnott found the back of the net. Dovar Tinling scored twice.

Matthew Fusco and Jaiden Moriello rounded out scoring for the Warriors (16-10-4-0), who have lost five out of their last six games.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo made 16 saves for his 20th victory of the season, with his counterpart Zol stopping 31 shots in defeat.

Penticton’s back in action on New Year’s Day for a showdown with the Vernon Vipers (14-12-0-4) at Kal Tire Place. Puck drop is at 2 p.m.

The first-place Vees don’t return home until Jan. 14 when they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

West Kelowna, meanwhile, begins a three-game home stand on Jan. 6, to start 2023. The Trail Smoke Eaters, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Prince George Spruce Kings will be in the Central Okanagan to battle the Warriors until Jan. 13.

BCHL

