Central Okanagan Sailing Association head coach Devin Rubadeau, with International Children’s Games medal winners, Ryan Rubadeau (left) and Gabriella Littleton. -Image: Contributed

National sailing award for Kelowna’s Rubadeau

COSA head coach, Devin Rubadeau, has been named Sail Canada’s 2017 Sailing Instructor of the Year

Devin Rubadeau, has been named Sail Canada’s 2017 Sailing Instructor of the Year.

Rubadeau will travel to Toronto in March to receive his award. The Instructor of the Year award is given annually to an individual who has had significant impact on sport development in their region.

Rubadeau began teaching sailing in 1993 while still in university, and quickly moved to create COSA’s first Race Team. 25 years later, Rubadeau is still coaching, and has helped grow the COSA sailing program into one of Canada’s most successful with over 3500 students learning to sail and windsurf at COSA every year.

In addition to running COSA’s sailing programs, Rubadeau has also spent two decades coaching the Canadian Forces Sailing Team and Canadian Paralympic Team at major events around the world. A level 5 Sailing Coach and Learning Facilitator for all sports, Rubadeau has worked hard to develop coaching capabilities of coaches around the province.

Now an Okanagan College business professor, Rubadeau divides his time between coaching college students for business competitions and developing elite sailors. Rubadeau’s efforts are clearly paying off. In May of 2017, Rubadeau mentored a team of business students at Okanagan College to a first place finish in the Financial Literacy category at the Enactus Canadian Championships in Vancouver.

Two months later, Rubadeau coached two COSA sailors, including his son Ryan, to bronze medal finishes at the International Children’s Games in Lithuania.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping athletes and students achieve their personal goals, but there was something special about watching my son Ryan and his best friend, Gabriella, take the podium at the World Games,” Rubadeau said.

Rubadeau has been recognized previously for his efforts. A 2017 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Top 40 Over 40 recipient, Rubadeau has also been awarded Enactus Canada’s Rookie Faculty Advisor of the Year honours and the Coaches Association of BC’s, Coach of the Year award.

