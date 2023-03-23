NCAA hockey playoffs chock full of West Kelowna alumni

There will be a handful of familiar faces to West Kelowna hockey fans at the upcoming NCAA men’s ice hockey championship.

Five ex-Warriors will be taking part in college hockey’s most prestigious tournament starting March 23 in Tampa Bay.

Matt Steinburg is the only West K alum to hit the ice on day one, suiting up for the Cornell Big Red. The senior centreman spent a short time with the Warriors in 2020 when the NCAA shut down during the pandemic.

Quinnipiac, Harvard and Michigan Tech all begin play on March 24, with the Harvard Crimson Tide and Wyllum Deveaux battling the Ohio State Buckeyes at 11 a.m.

Deveaux, who played with Steinburg in their home province of Nova Scotia, also temporarily suited up for the Warriors during the NCAA shutdown.

Quinnipiac, one of the favourites in the tournament, boasts a pair of ex-Warriors in Charles Alexis-Legault and Michael Lombardi.

Alexis-Legault, a Kelowna native, was a key component of the Warriors blue line in the 2021-22 season, putting up 18 points in 36 games. In his freshman year of university, he has gotten into the action in 37 games, and is eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Lombardi, an over-age centre, is a veteran leader on the Quinnipiac squad in his fifth year, putting up 21 points in 37 games. He suited up for the Warriors in the 2017-18 season, potting 35 points.

Rounding up the alums is Levi Stauber of the Michigan Tech Huskies, a forward who was with West Kelowna in 2019-20 when he put up 16 games.

The tournament will be available to watch on TSN+ across Canada, with the final set for April 8.

As for the current Warriors talent, two games remain in the regular season as they take on the Merritt Centennials at home at Royal LePage Place on March 24 and then hit the road to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks the following day.

The first round matchups are still yet to be set.

