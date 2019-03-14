Kelowna curler Pat Ryan is the star of episode four of Netflix’s new series Losers (photo: Netflix)

Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

Ryan was featured on a Netflix documentary episode of Losers

If you find yourself surfing Netflix one night, don’t be surprised if you stumble upon some familiar scenery and one local “loser” who has some big wins under his belt.

The new series Losers deviates from the normal sports narrative to tell stories about the players, who once finished last but went on to be winners.

Kelowna’s Pat Ryan is one of them.

“It was fun, it was great, and I laughed throughout,” said Ryan, of the series.

“They took a topic that’s not often talked about on individuals who came second. The world directs us to think about the winner, and these are stories that are forgotten.”

READ MORE: TWO BERTHS FOR BC WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The journey for Ryan from past-fame to a 2019 Netflix feature started as a podcast, which was then picked up to be turned into a T.V. show. But there were bumps along the way.

“I was skeptical that it was really going to be happen,” said Ryan. “It did fall on the cutting room floor three months later, but six months after that they called me saying Netflix was now funding it, and they wanted to do it as a series. Micky had a bigger picture in mind for the series.”

The Losers series, directed by Mickey Duzyj, aptly named Ryan’s episode Stone Cold. It features Ryan in his younger years as a curling professional for Team Alberta who went from zero to hero after losing the 1985 Briar, Canada’s curling championships.

READ MORE: WHEELCHAIR CURLING WIN

Because of the loss, Ryan adapted new strategies in the game of curling that weren’t so well received by the fans at the time and caused the rules of Canadian curling to be changed forever.

“You’re always trying to find an edge,” said Ryan on his changes to the game at the time.

Ryan won the Briar Championship in 1988, and soon after became a Canadian curling legend known for his game-changing aggressive play, and strict team rules.

Now, years later, Ryan has embraced the role of a casual curler in Kelowna, enjoys the reduction of fame, and has found a new passion in music.

“During those days, in Edmonton it wasn’t easy to walk down the street without being recognized. I could walk down the street in Kelowna, and no one knows who I am,” said Ryan. “(People) are supportive of the sport, but it’s different in Kelowna.”

READ MORE: BIG MONEY WITH CURLING EVENT

“Here, you’re just part of the group at the (Kelowna) Curling Club. You’re brought in as part of the family, part of the community, and there’s no recognition just because you won a curling game.”

The competitive drive for curling wins has died down for Ryan, but it’s been replaced for a drive for his other life-long passion.

Ryan traded in his curling broom for a guitar and has since released two country music CD’s, Old Dog – New Tricks, and Little Bit of Trouble, with some of his songs featured on the Netflix episode.

“My whole life I wanted to pursue it, to write and record songs and play with different musicians. I’m having fun with a hobby. I’m late on the uptake, but I’m doing it now,” said Ryan.

The three-time Briar champion, two-time World Curling champion, country musician, and now one-time Netflix star (so far), is not shy of the fame his past career brought him, or of the fame his current passion may bring him.

Ryan had no difficulty transitioning from one passion to the other, he said it was time.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Historic broadcast: Believed to be first NHL game in Plain Cree language
Next story
Rockets grab crucial point in overtime loss to Spokane

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read