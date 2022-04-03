New head coach for Okangan Sun

The Okanagan Sun named a new head coach during the April 2 annual general meeting.
Former assistant Head Coach and offensive coordinator Travis Miller has been promoted to head coach.
Miller played for the team from 2005-2009 after which he played for Acadia University from 2010-2011.
The Sun went 7-1 in the BC Football Conference last season, advancing to the conference championship.
The season kicks off in July.
