New head coach for Okangan Sun

The team’s former assistant head coach has been promoted to head coach

Travis Miller named new Head Coach of the Okanagan Suns April 2, 2022 (Okanagan Sun)

The Okanagan Sun named a new head coach during the April 2 annual general meeting.

Former assistant Head Coach and offensive coordinator Travis Miller has been promoted to head coach.

Miller played for the team from 2005-2009 after which he played for Acadia University from 2010-2011.

The Sun went 7-1 in the BC Football Conference last season, advancing to the conference championship.

The season kicks off in July.

