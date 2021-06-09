Canada's Scott Frandsen, left, and David Calder fell behind and finished last in the pairs final at the 2012 London Olympics. Frandsen and Calder won silver in the pairs four years earlier at the Beijing Olympics. (Jason Ransom/CP file photo)

New inductees nominated for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

Among this year’s group is former school trustee and educator Rolli Cacchioni

When school trustee Rolli Cacchioni died earlier this year, he left behind a legacy of a 54-year career in education as a teacher, administrator and school board member.

But another part of Cacchioni’s life that loomed large in his contribution to his community was his involvement in sports.

He promoted and supported high school sports and was a fixture at basketball and football games until his sudden passing in March.

He volunteered on several sports-related committees and was a founding member of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame (COSHOF) 2008.

His passion and leadership helped school sports in the Central Okanagan to grow and succeed.

So it was fitting that Cacchioni was among this year’s inductees to the hall of fame he helped found 13 years ago.

Cacchioni will be joined on this year’s list of inductees by an Olympic medal-winning rower, national championship hockey team, a premier volleyball player and a builder behind both winter and summer sports in the region.

The 2021 induction ceremony, will be a professionally produced video that will premiere Thursday, Nov. 18, on the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame YouTube page.

Links to the video will be provided on all COSHOF and Kelowna Museums social media platforms and the Kelowna Museums Society website.

Among the other inductees, Scott Frandsen was a champion rower in the U.S. collegiate ranks and competed internationally for Canada.

The Kelowna native was seven medals in the World Cup rowing competition, four of those being gold.

He and his rowing partner Dave Calder captured a silver medal in the pairs competition at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

In 1993, Kelowna was home to the best Junior A hockey team in Canada, the Kelowna Spartans.

The BCJHL champs lost only 12 regular reason games, and bulldozed through the best in the west, going undefeated in the Centennial Cup national championship.

The Spartans defeated Chateauguay 7-2 in the cup title game.

Winfield’s Dorothy Schwaiger Jantzen was a force on the volleyball court. She helped George Elliot Secondary win a provincial high school title.

She was named MVP on the gold medal team at the 1976 Can-Am Games and powered the University of Saskatchewan to a national championship in 1979.

She is also a member of the Saskatchewan, Saskatoon and University of Saskatchewan halls of fame.

Al Horning, of Kelowna, was the co-founder of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club, the BC Snowmobile Federation and was a provincial snowmobile champion.

He helped build King Stadium, founded the Kelowna Softball Association and the general manager of the Kelowna Heat professional baseball team. He also managed the Rutland Molson’s hockey team.

In his spare time, he served on Kelowna city council for eight years and served as a Progressive Conservative Party MP elected in 1988, and was elected again as Liberal MLA in 2005.

Sharon Levesque was one of Kelowna’s most dedicated volunteers the city has ever known.

A passionate sports fan and penultimate Montreal Canadiens fan, she recorded and charted the successes of every athlete and team in the Central Okanagan.

She became the premier sports historian in the valley.

A contributor to many halls of fame across Canada, she was the heart of the committee behind the establishment of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame nominations committee.

Her favourite slogan was: “Live, Love and Laugh.”

READ MORE: John Howard Okanagan-Kootenay wants you to know what a ‘cool dude’ its namesake was

READ MORE: Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Okanagan

Previous story
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

Just Posted

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo)
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Reports of smoke at Spion Kopp

Two people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue in Kelowna on June 9. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
2 sent to hospital following head-on collision in Kelowna

The collision occurred on Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Get out the popcorn, some Okanagan movie theatres are opening next week

A total of five theatres will be hosting screenings

Crash Wednesday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Two collisions in 12 hours in West Kelowna

A three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Bartley Road, Wednesday morning

Rolli Cacchioni
New inductees nominated for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

Among this year’s group is former school trustee and educator Rolli Cacchioni

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Thieves are targeting seniors in a gift card scam. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan seniors scooped by scam

Several elderly residents have tried to purchase large amounts of gift cards for scam

Madeline Terbasket, aka Rez Daddy, is a Syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe performer who uses burlesque and drag to safely express their sexuality as a Two-Spirit person. Photo submitted by Madeline Terbasket.
Rez Daddy take on `pandemic blues’ as part of South Okanagan Similkameen Pride

The event is scheduled to take place via Zoom on June 16 at 7 p.m.

FILE. (Pxhere.com)
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal

Employee, manager worked for a carpet installation company based in B.C. at the time

Catherine McCarthy-Martin holds a yellow rose in honour of her niece Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Family plans wrongful death lawsuit in B.C. woman’s police shooting

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation member Chantel Moore killed after recently moving to New Brunswick

Most Read