Clayton Pottinger is the new UBC Okanagan men’s basketball team head coach. (Contributed)

New UBC Okanagan coach embracing new challenge with Heat

New men’s basketball coach Clayton Pottinger has already hit the ground running

New difficulties face every coach when coming into any new sports team, so Clayton Pottinger is embracing every single one as he transitions into his new role as the UBC Okanagan men’s basketball coach.

After eight years with Red Deer College, Pottinger said that the decision to come to the Okanagan wasn’t an easy one.

“It’s been a gambit of emotions, lots of friends and family that I’m sad to leave,” said Pottinger.

“It’s an opportunity for growth and change, and new challenges are always a good thing in life.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan extends womens basketball coach

Pottinger comes in to UBCO to replace interim head coach Ken Olynk, has wasted no time introducing himself to players at the university and around campus, hosting a shoot-around over the weekend with past, present and perspective players from all over the Okanagan.

The former Red Deer coach had a 137-41 record in his eight years with the Kings, including two conference titles and three national championships berths, winning a silver medal in 2014.

Pottinger will look to use some of the same coaching philosophies that he developed at Red Deer College when he takes over for the Heat.

“I think the similarities made it intriguing, there’s a lot of good basketball in the valley to build strong, home grown teams,” he said.

“That helped me to put together a vision pretty quick. Fundamental thing we can do to bring stability and culture right away and start building.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna sports fields set to reopen

While Kelowna was on Pottinger and his family’s short-list to one day move to, it was the vision for the UBC Okanagan athletics’s program that sold Pottinger on the new coaching gig.

“The more I investigated, I realized we’re on the same page; they get it,” he said.

“Really starting to think I could help them achieve their vision for the basketball program.”

READ MORE: Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

Excitement played a major role as well as getting immersed in the grassroots of a building program was something Pottinger was always passionate about.

“I am pumped about it. Creating a culture, creating stability, I believe the team can be a playoff team, and be consistently good. You have to respect who you’re working with and where you’re working, and keep moving from there,” he said.

Pottinger will take over full coaching duties at UBC Okanagan on May 15.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Just Posted

Widow evicted from home on WFN land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

The Smokanagan, Part three: Mental health effects

“So every time we can take that step and reduce isolation and increase social connectedness, we’re going to be helping to improve the overall health of our community.”

Kelowna mom launches vegan shirt company

Demi Morris created The Vegan Epiphany with an aim to promote veganism

Kelowna’s Freida Whales shares bill with RuPaul Drag Race star

The show takes place May 11

A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

Top motocross riders in Canada coming to the South Okanagan

Five of the top motocross riders in Canada will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

Most Read