Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL preview: Black Press football insider Erin Haluschak talks Seahawks and more

Podcast: Discussion includes predicted Super Bowl and MVP winners, fantasy picks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Preview – 2021:09:09

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak offer a preview of the NFL season. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks, plus Super Bowl and MVP picks and more.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLParksvillePodcastSeattle Seahawksvancouverisland

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets brass reload for WHL season

Just Posted

Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper congratulates Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin on her community winning the 2019 Make Water Work Challenge. (File photo)
Peachland dethrones Armstrong for Okanagan water conservation title

(Black Press Media file)
Vernon man arrested after allegedly shining lasers at planes

(Regional District of Central Okanagan/Contributed)
Watch out for bears in parks: Regional District of Central Okanagan

Turner Park will undergo some development after feedback is received. (Outland Design Landscape Architecture)
Peachland’s Turner Park plans take shape