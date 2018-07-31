NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.

Bettman tells guest host Larry Lage in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.

Ice Cube tips off talking about his BIG3 basketball league and also kicks it about his music and movies.

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter opens up about the lives of his children along with his passion for the Chicago Cubs and concerts.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses how fatherhood has changed his perspective.

Hockey analyst Anson Carter wraps up the podcast, expanding on his thoughts about a move he didn’t like made by USA Hockey.

