NHL players are heavy hitters for Kelowna charity raising over $242,000

Stars, smiles and grand-slams lit up the Kelowna stadium at the the NHL baseball fundraiser for charity on June 24, and 25.

NHL stars Blake Comeau and Josh Gorges were out swinging with a stacked team of heavy-hitter friends at the Gorges Comeau Homebase Slo-Pitch Charity Tournament.

In attendance were 22 current and former NHL players, including brothers Brayden and Luke Schenn, Tyson Barrie, Jordin Tootoo, Carey Price, Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher and Justin Schultz were up to bat at the event.

The event raised more than $242,000 in support of the ‘We See You’ campaign with the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

The funds raised will provide resources for community mental health care providers in order to help people who are struggling. The goal of the program is to build a sustainable, inclusive, and accessible mental health care system. For more information about the ‘We See You’ campaign or Homebase 2022, please visit kghfoundation.com.

