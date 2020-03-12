Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) skates with the puck while being watched by New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal (13) and Nick Leddy (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

The NHL said Thursday is was suspending the 2019-20 season amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the move comes as a result of a NBA player testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Given that our leagues share so many facilities and local rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point, it is no longer appropriate to try and continue to play games at this time,” he said.

There were 10 games on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including matchups in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

If the NHL is eventually forced to go a step further and cancel the 2019-20 season and playoffs, it would mark the third time in its history the Stanley Cup hasn’t been awarded.

The Spanish flu forced the cancellation of the 1919 Cup final, while the entire 2004-05 campaign was lost to a lockout.

The NHL is not the first major sports league to suspend its season. Major League Soccer announced the cancellation Thursday, while the NBA announced it Wednesday night, after at least one Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

In Canada, more than 100 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, including a baby boy in Ontario Thursday. Ontario has the most cases at 42, with B.C. at 39, Alberta at 14 and Quebec at seven.

However, health officials said the risk to Canadians remains low. One person, a care home resident in North Vancouver, has died so far in Canada.

Globally, there have 118,322 confirmed cases and 4,292 deaths, the majority of them in China. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

READ MORE: NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

READ MORE: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rockets have points slip away in tight loss to Royals

Just Posted

Rockets have points slip away in tight loss to Royals

Kelowna fell to the Victoria Royals 3-2 Wednesday night

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Firefighters respond to balcony fire in Kelowna

The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Zero waste centre opening in Summerland

The Replenish Refillery is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic

COLUMN: Buying toilet paper in a time of panic

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is eerily similar to a number of previous panics

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Morning Start: The Scottish have 421 words for snow

Your morning start for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Most Read