NHLer’s coming to Kelowna as Homebase charity event returns

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Homebase is back for 2011.

The Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity All-Star Game & Slo-Pitch Tournament, taking place June 24-25, helps raise money for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. The all-star game event will take place Friday night at Elks Stadium, while Saturday’s tournament is being held at Mission Sports Field.

All proceeds from the event will be going towards the KGH foundation’s “We See You Campaign”, which was launched earlier this month, to support the needs for local mental health initiatives for citizens and care providers.

For many people, the importance of mental health has become more well-known over the last few years. This mindset has not escaped that of current and former NHLers.

“Mental health challenges do not discriminate. As athletes, fathers and just regular guys faced with the pressures of life, we too have found ourselves struggling at times,” says Homebase co-host, former Kelowna Rocket, and retired NHL defenseman Josh Gorges. “For me, it’s incredibly meaningful to be able to host this event to raise much-needed funds to support mental health care right here in my home community.”

Following the all-star game on Friday night, there will be an autograph session for fans. Gorges and Dallas Stars forward Blake Comeau will captain the two teams, which will include current, former, and retired NHLers as well as local celebrities. The rosters aren’t finalized yet, though past events have included Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn, the Montreal Canadiens’ Shea Weber, Carey Price and Brendan Gallagher, and many more.

“We are thrilled to bring Homebase back and provide an opportunity for folks of all ages and stages to come out and have a whole lot of fun, while also doing something really worthwhile for our community,” says Chandel Schmidt, Senior Director of Philanthropic Programs for the KGH Foundation.

Raymond James is back as a presenting sponsor of the event.

“Being a part of this event is really important because mental health care is for all of us,” says Erica Whiteley, Branch Manager at Raymond James. “We all have the capacity to make a difference. All it takes is stepping up to the plate!”

Tournament play, with the chance to play against Team Gorges and Team Comeau takes place on the Saturday. Ticket sales and team registration will open in mid-April. Teams that are interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to the KGH Foundation.

