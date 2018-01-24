Nitro Circus makes spring stop in Kelowna

A variety of action sports to be showcased May 25 at the Apple Bowl.

Death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping world firsts and absurd stunts.

The high-octane excitement of Nitro Circus will be coming to Kelowna’s Apple Bowl on Friday, May 25.

The Next Level Tour launches in mid-May, just in time for summer, and will visit over 10 cities across the continent through June.

Tickets will be available this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at nitrocircus.live

Brainchild of Travis Pastrana—action sports icon and Nitro Circus ringleader— the Next Level Tour features the best athletes in action sports taking on the biggest ramps in the world. The Nitro Circus design team has put it all on the line with this show doubling down on the risk factor.

The FMX Next Level takeoff ramp alone, towering 15 feet above the show floor (five feet taller than anything toured before) launches riders more than 60 feet into the sky. The lander also looms large, standing 23-feet high.

This innovative setup, the result of years of research and development, was first dreamed up at Travis’ “Pastranaland” compound and then perfected at Nitro World Games. These breakthrough designs were never supposed to tour, as they were considered far too large and complex to be set up more than once. But Nitro Circus was determined to showcase them, and the future of action sports, to its diehard fans around the world. Now, after months of hard work, these ramps are hitting the road.

Progression is truly in this monster’s DNA: the FMX Next Level ramps feature elements from the jaw-dropping setup used by Josh Sheehan in 2015 to stomp the previously unthinkable triple backflip on a motorbike as well as the extremely sketchy FMX frontflip ramp used at Nitro World Games.

“I’m so stoked to be taking this set on the road,” said Dov Ribnick, Nitro Circus’ Vice President/Creative. “This really is a breakthrough in FMX and the team we have assembled can’t wait to throw down the biggest new tricks in FMX on this tour.”

As if they needed more motivation, every night Nitro’s riders will battle in a full throttle Next Level Series FMX competition. For the first time, Nitro Circus will host an in-show competition to find out just who is the gnarliest rider on the planet. At each tour stop a panel of judges will determine a winner with the overall champion crowned at the end of the tour.

In addition to pushing FMX to its limits, one Nitro Circus’ daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile while a new cast of hilarious characters will take stupid to an entirely different level, flipping motorized contraptions too ridiculous to be believed.

Also new for 2018, Kelowna fans can also get up close and personal with the Nitro crew thanks to the Nitro VIP Club package. In addition to having premiere seats, VIP Club pass holders will now have the chance to take a behind the scenes look at the show with an exclusive pre-show track walk.

For more information, go to NitroCircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

