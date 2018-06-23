Kelowna forward Kyle Topping was ranked 59th among North American skaters. —Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

No Kelowna Rockets taken in 2018 NHL entry draft

NHL teams pass on three ranked players — Topping, Zabransky and Mattson

Heading into the 2018 NHL entry draft, three Kelowna Rockets were on the radar.

But, when all was said and done Saturday, forwards Kyle Topping and Leif Mattson, as well as defenceman Libor Zabransky all went unclaimed in the seven rounds of draft in Dallas. The first round of the draft went Friday.

Topping was ranked the 59th best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft, with Zabransky ranked 115th and Mattson 157th.

Related story: Three Rockets ready for NHL Entry Draft

And it wasn’t just the Kelowna Rockets that had a down year at the draft this year. The entire Western Hockey League saw the number of players it has produced drop when it came to NHL teams picking players.

Only 20 WHL players were taken in this year’s draft in the seven rounds.

Topping and Mattson, both 18, have played two seasons each with the Rockets and Zabransky, also 18, just completed his rookie season with the team.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

Just Posted

No Kelowna Rockets taken in 2018 NHL entry draft

NHL teams pass on three ranked players — Topping, Zabransky and Mattson

Boat for Hope back on Okanagan Lake

The Variety Children’s Charity pirate themed fundraiser returns to the waters off Kelowna

Inaugural ‘redeye’ to leave Kelowna for Toronto Saturday night

Introduction of overnight flight increases Air Canada’s Kelowna-Toronto service to twice a day

Vehicle knocks down power pole in Kelowna

Female driver apprehended by police after reportedly leaving the crash scene

City of Kelowna total payroll tops $70 million

The city paid out $70.8 million in total remuneration to its employees last year

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Residents association plan gathering to discuss Pandosy waterfront park

KLO Neighbourhood Association has scheduled a public meeting with developers and city staff June 27

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Cozy Bay to close

Summerland seafood restaurant’s lease will not be renewed

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

Most Read