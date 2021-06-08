‘No way!’ Alberta man in disbelief after acing 17th hole at Hyde Mountain near Sicamous

Dan Leatherdale, soon after hitting his hole-in-one at the 17th hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)Dan Leatherdale, soon after hitting his hole-in-one at the 17th hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)
Dan Leatherdale retrieves his golf ball from the hole after hitting a hole-in-one on June 3, 2021 in Sicamous. (Contributed)Dan Leatherdale retrieves his golf ball from the hole after hitting a hole-in-one on June 3, 2021 in Sicamous. (Contributed)
Dan Leatherdale’s golf ball in the seventeenth hole at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)Dan Leatherdale’s golf ball in the seventeenth hole at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)
Dan Leatherdale, pictured with the yellow golf ball he used to hit his hole-in-one at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Facebook-Robert Genoway)Dan Leatherdale, pictured with the yellow golf ball he used to hit his hole-in-one at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Facebook-Robert Genoway)
The sign marking the seventeenth hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course. (Contributed)The sign marking the seventeenth hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course. (Contributed)

In golf, a hole-in-one is rare – some players can go their whole lives without getting one.

Until recentlty, Dan Leatherdale, who has golfed since he was a kid, was among them.

On Thursday, June 3, Leatherdale aced the 17th hole at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course near Sicamous.

Leatherdale, 34, was visiting Hyde Mountain from his hometown of Olds, Alta., playing the course for the first time.

He said he wasn’t having the best day on the course, so when it came time for the drive on the 17th hole, Leatherdale asked his buddy to throw him a lower-quality ball because he didn’t want to lose a good one in the rough.

Leatherdale teed up at the blue markers, which are 326 yards away from the hole.

“I hit the ball as well as I ever could have,” said Leatherdale.

The drive went straight and landed right in front of the green, before rolling onto it and kicking to the left.

Leatherdale and his friends watched as his yellow ball rolled to the pin before disappearing in the hole.

“That went in!” yelled one of Leatherdale’s friends, to which he replied, “No way!”

Leatherdale said he was in a state of shock as he and his friends celebrated the moment.

Still, Leatherdale couldn’t fully believe it until they made it to the green and he saw it with his own eyes.

Leatherdale’s friends took some photos of the ball in the hole and of him taking it out before they moved on.

When they returned to the clubhouse, no other golfers were there. An unwritten rule of the sport is that if you hit a hole-in-one, you have to buy a round of drinks for the clubhouse.

Hyde Mountain gave Leatherdale a wooden golf ball chest in which to keep the hole-in-one ball.

Read more: Name that refrain: Shuswap birder suggests starting with this bird

Read more: VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golf

Previous story
Unlike NHLers, other athletes not getting border exemption from Canadian government
Next story
BC Hockey League announces 54-game schedule to begin in October

Just Posted

Demonstrators hold up a sign that reads “Save Old Growth” at a solidarity march and rally in Kelowna for blockaders at Vancouver Island’s Fairy Creek watershed on June 5. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Kelowna in support of Fairy Creek blockade

Demonstrators take to the streets in support of people blockading old-growth forests on Vancouver Island

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

Teddy bears, flowers and children's shoes line the steps of the Vernon Courthouse Tuesday, June 1 following in memory of the 215 young Indigenous remains discovered at the former Kamloops residential school. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band honours 215 children

Feeding the Spirits and Calling Them Home event taking place on Westside

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/West K News)
Another public hearing for West Kelowna short-term rentals

The city has changed some of the guidelines presented at the last public hearing

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Concerns raised about the ability for young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

The snow pack levels for the province were slightly above normal, according to the June 1 measurements. (Contributed)
British Columbia’s June snow measurements slightly above normal

BC River Forecast Centre has compiled data from around the province

Organizers have officially cancelled the 2021 Falkland Stampede. (Morning Star - file photo)
Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

Organizers had hoped to run three-day event at end of August 2021

Dan Leatherdale, soon after hitting his hole-in-one at the 17th hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)
‘No way!’ Alberta man in disbelief after acing 17th hole at Hyde Mountain near Sicamous

Dan Leatherdale, 34, has been playing golf since he was a kid and had never hit a hole-in-one

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Safer drug supply crucial as B.C.’s naloxone program lauded: advocates

More than one million naloxone kits have been shipped out to 1,860 kits around B.C.

Most Read