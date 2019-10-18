Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets have named their new captain.

Nolan Foote will wear the “C” for the Rockets this season as Kelowna’s quest to the Memorial Cup continues.

With the Memorial Cup season in full swing and the Rockets looking like a team-to-beat in their division, the timing in naming a player who will lead Kelowna back to a Memorial Cup championship next May was perfect for the team’s management.

“As general manager, I included all of our hockey operations people in this decision,” said general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“When you’re picking a captain, you need someone who is going to be a proven leader and, in my mind, Nolan will be a great leader for the Rockets this season. He’s been our best player most nights this season so far, and I believe that your captain has to be your best player most nights.”

It’s a sure sign of progression for Foote after being a first-round NHL draft pick last summer and his recent selection to the CIBC Canada Russia Series.

“It means a lot,” said Foote.

“Obviously the Kelowna Rockets are such a great organization, one of the best in the CHL. I’m very honoured to wear it. It’s a huge year hosting the Memorial Cup, and I want to lead this team to a championship.”

Foote’s brother Cal Foote last wore the C for the Rockets in the 2017-2018 season.

The Rockets continue their season Saturday night in Kamloops against the Blazers.

