Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort has received high marks in a survey from a popular Canadian golf website. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort has received high marks in a survey from a popular Canadian golf website. (Contributed)

North Okanagan golf course among Canada’s best public links

Predator Ridge Resort earns high praise for both of its 18-hole tracks at scoregolf.com

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort is a hit among Canadian golfers.

The 36-hole track received high marks in scoregolf.com’s Top 59 rankings, which include the top 59 public courses in the country; the top-59 best value for public courses, and a top 59 combining rating and value.

Predator Ridge’s Ridge course was ranked No. 10 in Canada for public courses, the second-highest B.C. course behind Greywolf at Panorama Resort near Invermere at No. 6.

The Predator layout, which features most of the original holes from the golf course, was ranked No. 35.

Cabot Cliffs of Inverness, NS was ranked No. 1 for top public course and top rating and value combined. The Ridge track at Predator was No. 10 for rating and value while Predator came in at No. 25.

The course with the best value in Canada is Falcon Lake, Man. A course had to be rated by at least seven SCOREGolf panellists to be eligible for this Value ranking. SG Value is calculated by dividing a course’s Peak Rate (green fee) into its SG rating. The Peak Rate is the course’s highest walking green fee (or with mandatory cart where applicable) and includes taxes.

Top B.C. course for value is Bootleg Gap at Kimberley at No. 5. The

Salmon Arm Golf Course was ranked No. 19, three spots ahead of fellow Shuswap track Talking Rock in Chase.

Full rankings can be found here.

READ MORE: Ridge claims top honours


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal SecretsLocal Sports

Previous story
Raptors to open season Oct. 20 vs. Wizards – hopefully at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena

Just Posted

Sunset Aug. 22, 2021 in Sorrento. (drcurtislov3 / Instagram)
No more extreme heat for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Freshwater variety of kokanee salmon from Lake Sammamish. (File photo)
Okanagan Lake drawdown could be cause for thousands of dead salmon eggs

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns west of Vernon, B.C., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Kamloops region continues to see the majority of blazes, with the White Rock Lake fire continuing to burn out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Large-scale ignition operation planned for White Rock Lake fire

A helicopter surverys the Mount Law wildfire, just above Preston Road and Glonrosa Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Lower temperatures, precipitation slowing down Mount Law wildfire spread