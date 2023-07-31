Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Tibor Baldauf is representing the detachment at the World Police and Fire Games, on now until Aug. 6 in Winnipeg. (Facebook photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Tibor Baldauf is representing the detachment at the World Police and Fire Games, on now until Aug. 6 in Winnipeg. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan officer takes aim at World Police and Fire Games

Const. Tibor Baldauf will take part in a pair of five-kilometre running events in Winnipeg

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is cheering on one of its own.

Const. Tibor Baldauf will compete at the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, joining athletes from around the world. The Games opened July 28 and run until Sunday, Aug. 6.

Baldauf will take part in the five-kilometre cross-country run on Thursday, Aug. 3, and the 5,000-metre track event Saturday, Aug. 5.

Held biennially, the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) is an Olympic-style competition with more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries across the world.

These athletes compete in more than 60 unique sports. Founded and hosted several times in the United States, past host countries include, Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Sweden.

As a celebration of firefighters and law enforcement world–wide, the size and scope of the World Police and Fire Games continues to grow.

Attendance in the Games increases as have the number of Nations involved throughout its history.

The 2011 WPFG in New York holds the current attendance record with more than 16,000 athletes competing in 67 sports from near 70 countries.

More than 10,000 competitors competed in the Chengdu, China Games in 2019. With family and traveling companions, overall attendance topped 25,000.

According to the Games’ website, the 2023 World Police and Fire Games will be the largest sporting event ever hosted in Manitoba.

READ MORE: Coldstream lacrosse box scores upgrades

READ MORE: Okanagan rowers grab provincial medals

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada captain Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Next story
For remote and laid back Dunedin, a warm welcome to the Women’s World Cup

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares

Interior Savings Moonlight Movie Tour Coming to the Okanagan from Aug. 15-17. (BGC Okanagan)
Lets-a go! Moonlight Movie Tour comes to Central Okanagan

Residents look to raise money to dredge the Oyama Canal and make it safer. (Jordy Cunningham/ Lake Country Calendar)
Lake Country residents form society to push cleanup of Oyama Canal

Central Okanagan had its busiest month ever in June. (COSAR/Submitted)
Record breaking number of search and rescues in Central Okanagan