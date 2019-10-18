Okanagan FC head coach Andrew Stevenson examines his team’s performance. (Photo: One10 Photography)

Off-season recruiting begins for Okanagan Football Club

OKFC is inviting new players ahead of the 2020 season

The Okanagan Football Club is wasting no time in their talent search for next season.

OKFC’s inaugural season in the Pacific Coast Soccer League concluded earlier this year with the team breaking expectations and advancing to the league playoffs where they were unable to inch out a win in the first round.

In early preparations for next season, one in which coach Andrew Stevenson said they will continue to battle for the leagues’ championships, the OKFC is hosting open sessions to players interested in cracking next year’s roster.

“Two sessions aimed at identifying talented players who could improve the squad in the coming 2020 season,” said Stevenson.

Players are invited to two weekend sessions at Mission Turf Field: Saturday from 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m.

Interested players are asked to contact andrew@okanaganfc.com.

READ MORE: Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets

READ MORE: Start to finish: Okanagan Sun conclude regular season this weekend

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets
Next story
Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Just Posted

West Kelowna resort denies being fined after six bears destroyed

‘We are good with the compliance,’ said the resort’s operations manager

Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Off-season recruiting begins for Okanagan Football Club

OKFC is inviting new players ahead of the 2020 season

Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna management made the decision Friday, Foote becomes the franchises 25th captain

West Kelowna Warriors look to continue streak in Silverbacks visit

The Warriors host Salmon Arm Friday night at Royal LePage Place

Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Workshops give North Okanagan businesses a boost

Small Business Week celebrated by Community Futures

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

The event is hosted by the Penticton Shooting Sports Association on Nov. 2

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

Construction activity higher this year than during same period last year

Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Beierle retired on Oct. 17 following 30 years of service with the department

Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Junior B hockey teams compete in regular season action

Most Read