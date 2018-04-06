OGC acro athletes medal in California

Two gold and one silver medal for the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre at event in L.A.

OGC acro senior men’s gold medalists (left) Jackson Peters and Jacob Wong, and level 8 winners Natalia Johnson, Kristen Riopel and Alivia Brown. -Image: Contributed

Members of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s acrobatic gymnastics team returned home from California with some shiny hardware in their possession.

OGC athletes captured two gold and one silver medal at the Realis Crown Acro competition, March 17 and 18 just outside of Los Angeles.

Gold medals were brought home by the Level 8 Women’s trio of Alivia Brown, Natalia Johnson and Kristen Riopel, as well as the Senior Men’s Pair of Jackson Peters and Jacob Wong.

Cheyanna Wolff and Taylor Sutton won the silver medal in the Level 7 Woman’s Pair event.

The team was accompanied by head coach Shawna De Leske who is pleased with the results so far this season.

The next competition for the Acro Team is the California State Championship, just outside of San Francisco on April 27 and 28.

