OGC athletes fly high at trampoline nationals

Eight athletes from Okanagan gymnasts compete at Canadian Championships in Lethbridge

OGC’s Jorydn Yendley (left) and Travis Towers brought medals home from the Canadian Championships-Trampoline Gymnastics. -Image: Contributed.

Led by Jordyn Yendley, the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre turned in a strong performance at the Canadian Championships for Trampoline Gymnastics in Lethbridge, AB.

Eight OGC athletes competed in the three-day event which also served as trials for the World Age Group Championships, this November in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Yendley competed in five events, winning one gold and three silver medals. She finished took gold in the junior double mini trampoline and second place in junior individual trampoline.

Jordyn and her partner, Alexandra Boucher, of Calgary, also won the silver medal in synchronized trampoline. Yendley also took part in team finals helped BC to the silver medal on double mini trampoline.

Yendley has had a commendable year and is on track to qualify for the World Age Group Championships.

Travis Towers competed in men’s level 6, placing second in individual trampoline and second in double mini trampoline.

His best finish came with the BC men’s team which placed first/

Andrew Martin placed sixth in senior men’s trampoline competing against 17 other athletes.

Competing in level 6, 18+, Emily Welsh placed sixth in trampoline and fourth in double mini trampoline.

Taya Lawless competed in level 5, 17+ and finished 25th in trampoline and 13th in double mini trampoline.

Three Okanagan trampoline athletes attended their first Canadian Championships.

Madison Eagle competed in level 5, women’s 16-and-under, making finals in both double mini and trampoline. In a field of 38 athletes, Eagle finished eighth on double mini trampoline, and in a field of 49, finished in seventh place in individual trampoline.

Janiah Harris came 25th in individual trampoline and 26th on double mini trampoline in the same category as teammate Eagle.

Max Vandenburg competed in level 5, men’s 16-under trampoline and finished 27th.

