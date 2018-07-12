OGC’s Jorydn Yendley (left) and Travis Towers brought medals home from the Canadian Championships-Trampoline Gymnastics. -Image: Contributed.

OGC athletes fly high at trampoline nationals

Eight athletes from Okanagan gymnasts compete at Canadian Championships in Lethbridge

Led by Jordyn Yendley, the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre turned in a strong performance at the Canadian Championships for Trampoline Gymnastics in Lethbridge, AB.

Eight OGC athletes competed in the three-day event which also served as trials for the World Age Group Championships, this November in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Yendley competed in five events, winning one gold and three silver medals. She finished took gold in the junior double mini trampoline and second place in junior individual trampoline.

Jordyn and her partner, Alexandra Boucher, of Calgary, also won the silver medal in synchronized trampoline. Yendley also took part in team finals helped BC to the silver medal on double mini trampoline.

Yendley has had a commendable year and is on track to qualify for the World Age Group Championships.

Travis Towers competed in men’s level 6, placing second in individual trampoline and second in double mini trampoline.

His best finish came with the BC men’s team which placed first/

Andrew Martin placed sixth in senior men’s trampoline competing against 17 other athletes.

Competing in level 6, 18+, Emily Welsh placed sixth in trampoline and fourth in double mini trampoline.

Taya Lawless competed in level 5, 17+ and finished 25th in trampoline and 13th in double mini trampoline.

#OGCRepresent Congratulations to OGC TG athletes at Nationals! What a way to end the competition season! Check out some of the results: Travis Towers – Level 6, 2nd place Trampoline and Double Mini Tramp. 1st place Team BC Double Mini Trampoline. Jordyn Yendley – 1st Place Double Mini Trampoline, 2nd place individual Trampoline and 2nd place Synchronized Trampoline. Madi Eagle – Level 5, 7th place Trampoline, 8th Place Double Mini Trampoline. Emily Welsh – 6th place on Trampoline and 4th Place Double Mini Trampoline. Congratuations to Max, Janiah, Taya, Andrew and Jordan for their accomplishments at Nationals as well! . . . #healthymindsandbodies #trampoline #nationals #teambc #teamcanada #okanagangymnastics #gymnastics #kelowna #kelownaathletes

A post shared by Okanagan Gymnastics Centre (@okanagangymnastics) on

Three Okanagan trampoline athletes attended their first Canadian Championships.

Madison Eagle competed in level 5, women’s 16-and-under, making finals in both double mini and trampoline. In a field of 38 athletes, Eagle finished eighth on double mini trampoline, and in a field of 49, finished in seventh place in individual trampoline.

Janiah Harris came 25th in individual trampoline and 26th on double mini trampoline in the same category as teammate Eagle.

Max Vandenburg competed in level 5, men’s 16-under trampoline and finished 27th.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rowers ready for Summer Games

Just Posted

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

West Kelowna soccer dome design revealed

The dome will be a permanent sports fixture

Work to join Kelowna water systems underway

First phase of work to link the city and South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s systems starts

Local award winning author releases her third book

Alix Hawley brings Daniel Boone back to life

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Most Read