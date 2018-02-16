Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Max Vandenberg and Seija Bishop were among the medal winners at the first provincial event of the season in Burnaby. -Image: Contributed

OGC athletes fly high in Burnaby

Okanagan gymnasts compete at first trials of the season

The trampoline and tumbling team from Okanagan Gymnastics Centre performed well in Burnaby last weekend at their first competition and trials of the 2018 competitive season. Thirteen athletes along with coaches Jamie Gardner, Rachel Stone and Emily Welsh made the trip to the Lower Mainland.

The national level athletes used the competition as their first trials to try to make Team B.C. for the Canadian championships, while the provincial level athletes are trying to qualify to Western Canada Cup.

In level 4, Max Vandenberg finished first in trampoline, while Jacob Kochylema competed in level 2 double mini where he won the top spot on the podium.

Nate Banner won a silver medal in Level 3 double mini trampoline.

Ethan Scott finished in first place in level 3 tumbling.

Janiah Harris finished third place in level 5 trampoline and also earned a gold medal finish in level 3 tumbling, while Seija Bishop finished in second in the same category.

In level 1, Eric Scott and finished fifth and sixth on trampoline and double mini trampoline in his very first competition.

Claudia Clark competed in her first competition where she finished 13th on double mini trampoline in level 1.

Travis Towers, who lives in Vernon and commutes to Kelowna for training, finished second in level 6 double mini trampoline and third in individual trampoline.

In the junior category, Jordan Yendley finished in first place on double mini trampoline and second place on trampoline.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Just Posted

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Feedback: Readers react to Kelowna West byelection

Kelowna Capital News web was active with responses to byelection

Kelowna’s Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

Critchlow makes small final in snowboard cross in South Korea, finishes ninth

Government pours it on, declares April B.C. Wine Month

Alberta’s loss, B.C.s wine drinkers gain

Victim testifies at Kelowna sex assault trial

The Kelowna courthouse is home for a trial on a sexual assault

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

Letter: Bottom line; God help us all

Kelowna letter-writer says there is one answer to what’s going on

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

South Okanagan winery planning hotel expansion

Vineyard hotel would add new dimension to Penticton tourist accommodations

After 30 years on the bench, Okanagan judge hangs up his robe

Sinclair served as Penticton’s only judge from 1988 until he was joined in the early 2010s

Arts and leadership conference set to rock Kelowna

Hundreds of musicians and artists are expected at the fifth annual Levite Summit March 2-3

Most Read