OGC athletes fly high in Burnaby

Okanagan gymnasts compete at first trials of the season

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Max Vandenberg and Seija Bishop were among the medal winners at the first provincial event of the season in Burnaby. -Image: Contributed

The trampoline and tumbling team from Okanagan Gymnastics Centre performed well in Burnaby last weekend at their first competition and trials of the 2018 competitive season. Thirteen athletes along with coaches Jamie Gardner, Rachel Stone and Emily Welsh made the trip to the Lower Mainland.

The national level athletes used the competition as their first trials to try to make Team B.C. for the Canadian championships, while the provincial level athletes are trying to qualify to Western Canada Cup.

In level 4, Max Vandenberg finished first in trampoline, while Jacob Kochylema competed in level 2 double mini where he won the top spot on the podium.

Nate Banner won a silver medal in Level 3 double mini trampoline.

Ethan Scott finished in first place in level 3 tumbling.

Janiah Harris finished third place in level 5 trampoline and also earned a gold medal finish in level 3 tumbling, while Seija Bishop finished in second in the same category.

In level 1, Eric Scott and finished fifth and sixth on trampoline and double mini trampoline in his very first competition.

Claudia Clark competed in her first competition where she finished 13th on double mini trampoline in level 1.

Travis Towers, who lives in Vernon and commutes to Kelowna for training, finished second in level 6 double mini trampoline and third in individual trampoline.

In the junior category, Jordan Yendley finished in first place on double mini trampoline and second place on trampoline.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.