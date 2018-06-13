OGC athletes perform at Ogopogo

Okanagan gymnasts compete among 1,000 athletes at largest Ogopogo ever held

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre hosted the largest ever Ogopogo Invitational last weekend, with more than 1,000 female competitors coming from across B.C. and Alberta.

Sixty-five athletes from OGC performed their routines for the judges throughout the weekend.

Three young athletes came away as the all-around champion in their respectful categories—Izabelle Coetzee in Level 5, Rae Roworth in Level 4, and Makena Ivanitz in Level 3.

In the Level 3, 8-year-old category, Makena won gold overall, finishing first on vault, beam and floor and earning bronze medal on the uneven bars.

Lexi Crawford earned a gold medal on vault and a silver on bars, while Madison Parnell’s highest placing was seventh on floor exercise.

In the 9-year-old category Milani Ritchie won silver on floor and a bronze on bars.

Peyton Anderson finished seventh overall level 3 competition, competing in the 6-year-old event.

Rae Roworth finished first overall in the Level 4, 9-and-under category after finishing first on bars. Hartley Jones earned first on vault, second on bars and beam, finishing second overall.

In 10-year-old, level 4 category, Elisa Schoen won silver on vault, Ava Roth earned a bronze on floor, while Peyton Johal finished 6th on bars and floor.

Summer Houston finished with gold on the vault and second overall in the 11-year-old, level 4 category.

In the Level 5, Izabelle Coetzee finished first overall, earning first place on vault, beam and floor and third on uneven bars. Shiphra Penner finished second overall, taking first on bars and beam and second on floor. Alexandra Kennedy earned second place on vault.

Junelle Sabang finished with third on beam and floor in the 9-10 year old category.

Tara Dunn won a silver medal on balance beam, in the 8-9 year old category.

Taylor Morrison, in the 11-year-old category, finished second on floor and third on beam. Eva Solano was first on floor and second on beam, while Raedyn Furneaux finished 5th overall. Katie Flaten earned a third place on floor.

Veronika Yacovelli finished second overall in level 7 competition earning first place on balance beam, third on bars and floor. Kate Levinsen was fourth on vault and floor.

In Level 7, 11-year-old division, Sydney Ortynski won bronze medals on beam and floor. Iulia Tarasenco earned fifth on vault and beam.

Piper Campo earned a silver medal on the floor and bronze on vault in the 10-year-old category.

Olive Fenske finished third overall in the Aspire 1 category, earning first place on floor and second place on uneven bars.

Miah Denis fnished third overall in the Aspire 2 category after earning a silver medal on the balance beam. Natalia Simeunovic finished with a silver medal on the uneven bars.

In Level 8, Braelyn Dillon earned 6th place on floor. Lena Deska, on exchange from Germany, training and competing for Okanagan Gymnastics, finished 9th on vault, bars and floor. Taylor Bowden finished with a 5th place on balance beam.

In Level 9 , Amanada Jaggard earned a bronze on the balance beam, while Kyleigh Crawford earned a bronze on vault, and Samantha Pelletier finished 8th overall.

Veronica Tarasenco finished third overall in the Level 9, 13+ category, earning first on balance beam and second on uneven bars.

Gabriela Beselt competed in Level 10 where she finished first on uneven bars, and second on the balance beam.

In the Performance categories, the athletes earn a gold, silver or bronze ribbon based on the range of their score.

Competing in the Level 2 category, medal winners were: Ruby Hazard, Leila Turner and Sophia Pauluzzi.

In the Performance Plus category, medal winners were: Jodacy Schimmelmann, Katherine Roth, Alana Waller, Hannah Unrush, Midori Schimmelmann, Calissa Adlem, Paige Eberle, Olivia Lewis and Elisa Bell.

In the Performance Challenge category, medal winners were: Taylor Strand, Jordan Hilverda, Katjana Geismayr, Hailey Johnson, Ava Schraeder, Nyah Hedstrom, Olivia Thomson, Olivia Pilato, Shyanne Stewart, Addison Locke, Emily Johnston and Aida Hedstrom.

