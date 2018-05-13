OGC medal haul at Delta Invitational

Twenty-one gold medals for Okanagan gymnasts at major competition

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes returned home with a pot of gold from the annual Delta Invitational, one of the largest events of its kind in B.C.

OGC athletes won 21 gold medals, including four all-around titles.

Rylen Thompson was the all-around champion in the level 3 men’s competition.

Milani Ritchie finished in the top spot in the girls Level 3 event. Piper Campo won the Level 6 (10-11 year old) event, while Kate Levinsen dominated the Level 6 (12-13 year old) category.

Rylen earned first on parallel bars, high bar and in the all-around, and finished in second on vault and third place on floor, pommel horse and rings in the Level 3.

Brent Rambold (13-14) finished fourth overall, taking the pommel horse, finishing in second on parallel bars and third on high bar. Artiom Potapciuc finished fifth after earning a third place finish on vault.

Nate Banner finished fourth all-around, earning a silver on parallel bars and floor exercise in the Level 3 (11-12 year old.)

In Level 4,Willis Plant finished second overall after winning the rings event, he was second on floor and vault and third on pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar.

In the highest level of men’s competition, Shane Hiscock finished third on the rings and 13th overall out of a contingent of 43 athletes.

Level 1 athletes showed their skills a performance category earning gold, silver or bronze depending on their scores: Chase Houston (silver), Preston Popoff (gold), Peyton Henry (gold), Kingston Beauchamp (silver), Carson Rein (silver), Dante Widdess (bronze)

In the Women’s artistic event, Milani Ritchie won the Level 3 (9-year-old) category finishing first on floor, second on balance beam and third place on the uneven bars.

Makena Ivanitz finished third overall in the Level 3 (8-year-old) category after finishing the balance beam and third on the vault. Lexi Crawford finished 7th overall in this category.

In the Level 4 (8 year old) category, Rae Roworth finished second overall after winning the balance beam and finishing second on the floor. Hartley Jones finished with a bronze medal on the balance beam.

Talia Westwood finished with a silver medal on the balance beam in the Level 4 (9-year-old) category. Ava Roth finished in 7th place on vault and balance beam. Elisa Schoen earned 10th place on vault.

Peyton Johal finished fourth on bars and 6th on beam in the Level 4 (10-year-old) category.

Summer Houston was on vault and bars in the Level 4 (11-year-old) category.

Izabelle Coetzee finished fifth overall, on vault and floor in the Level 5 (9-10 year old) category. Haylee VanSteinburg won silver on the balance beam. Junelle Sabang finished 7th on floor, while Alexandra Kennedy finished 8th on vault and floor.

Taylor Morrison finished 5th overall in the Level 5 (11-12 year old) category. Morrison finished 4th on the floor. Eva Solano finished silver medal for her performance on the floor exercise, while Raedyn Furneaux finished sixth on the beam. Katie Falten finished in 8th on the beam and floor.

In level 6, Kate took first place in all four events and in the all-around in a category of 14 athletes.

Veronika Yacovelli finished in second overall after earning silver medals on bars, beam and floor in the 12 year old category.

Piper won the Level 6 (10-11 year old) category all around and the balance beam and floor exercise.

In the Level 7 competition, Sydney Ortynski finished with a silver medal on the balance beam and 7th overall, while Iulia Tarasenco finished third on balance beam and 8th overall.

Olive Fenske competed in the Aspire 1 category where she finished in first place on vault and bars and third on floor.

Miah Denis finished in second place overall in the Aspire 2 category where she earned first place on bars and on balance beam. She also earned second on vault and third on floor. Natalia Simeunovic finished with a silver medal on vault and a bronze medal on the balance beam.

In the highest level of girls competition, the athletes were in a category of 41 athletes all vying for their chance at some cash prizes.

Vanessa Bulcock was on the vault and finished 16th overall. Gabriela Beselt finished 10th overall, earning 8th on vault and 9th on balance beam. Veronica Tarasenco finished 8th on uneven bars.

The women’s Level 2 athletes are scored in the same fashion as the Level 1 boys. The girls showed off their skills in a performance category earning gold, silver or bronze depending on their scores: Madison Parnell (gold), Brielle Leach (silver), Peyton Anderson (silver), Ruby Hazard (silver), Leila Turner (silver), Sophia Pauluzzi (bronze)

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals
Next story
Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Just Posted

Star of 22 Minutes comes to Kelowna

His Stand up and Sit Down tour will have you falling out of your chair

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing

The bylaw amendment will be up for discussion at a Lake Country council meeting

Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH

A small fire was quickly snuffed out at Kelowna General Hospital

Lake Country cannabis shops rules unveiled

District staff will present a report to council Tuesday with recommendations

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Down 2-0 six minutes into their second RBC Cup match, the BCHL champs roared back for a 4-3 win.

OGC medal haul at Delta Invitational

Twenty-one gold medals for Okanagan gymnasts at major competition

Salmon River upgraded to flood warning status

BC River Forecast Centre predicts record stream flows due to rainfall.

Kelowna SPCA employee awarded for leadership

Volunteer coordinator Enjulie Bedi was presented with this year’s BC SPCA’s Leadership Award

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Most Read