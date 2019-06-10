Like mother; like daughter! Former Ogopogo swimmer Shannon Smirl shares a hug with her daughter Piper Smirl after the swim meet (Maris Schoepp).

Ogopogo swim team sweeps the podium in Revelstoke

The first meet of the season under new head coach, Cam Feil, was a success

The Kelowna Ogopogo Summer Swim Club started their summer racing season off with 36 swimmers competing in Revelstoke on June 1 and 2.

The Ogopogo girls team highlighted the weekend by placing first in their division with over 2000 points to defeat the hosting Revelstoke team, while the boys team finished in third with 886 points.

Cumulatively, the Ogopogo team placed second in the competition.

They continue their competitive season with a small meet in Princeton on June 8 and then a full meet in Lumby on June 15 and 16.

They will attend the Regional and Provincial Championships in August.

