Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos’ striker Mark Wasylyk is denied by Brandt’s Creek Pub keeper Andy Miller in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Marshall Field #1. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Ogopogos swamp Brandt’s Creek 8-0

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League roundup

The Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos gathered for burgers and beers at the Longhorn Monday night to support local keeper Yogi Kongsdorf’s Nicaragua trip fundraising efforts.

They also toasted one another after posting an 8-0 whitewash of Kelowna Brandt’s Creek Pub in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play at Marshall Field #1.

Duane Dennis, Mark Wasylyk and John Orton each rang up deuces as the league-leading Ogopogos improved to 11-0-1. Ryan Liebel and Bobby Zalcik supplied singles in front of Mike Moorlag.

Moorlag rushed off his line to break up an immediate break to the net by the Pubbers (3-9). The Pogos could have hit double figures had defender-turned-keeper, Andy Miller, not recorded so many gigantic stops.

Liebel registered the goal of the night as he roofed the ball top corner running across the goalmouth to the opposite post.

There were some beautiful crosses and corners put across by Ruben Cervantes all night as well, while Ian Bos rates a special mention as his determined high speed created chaos in the Brandt’s Creek zone.

Kongsdorf, a keeper with Bosman Accounting, who are on a bye week, is among a group of 14 raising money to visit Nicaragua and build a house for the poor in December. Wendy Nadeau, a keeper with Courtesy Motors Sistas, is also involved in the project.

Brown Benefits stayed one point back of Turn-Key by brushing back Tree Brewing 3-1 in an all-Kelowna match at Rutland Sports Fields.

After a 20-minute midfield battle, a corner was punched away by Tree keeper David Gadd, but Don Brown raced forward and converted a wicked half-volley from 22 yards.

Steve Fagan returned from injury and doubled the lead when he pounced on a loose ball and finished bottom corner. Early in the second half, Tim Austen was hauled down inside the 18 but put the resulting penalty shot off the post. Austen did make amends shortly after when he was sent through on a breakaway and slotted a nice finish past Gadd.

The Brewers played hard to the final whistle and were rewarded when Steve Frost wove his way through the Brown’s defence and scored just before the final whistle.

Host Penticton United moved into a share of third place with the Mission Cleaners by shading the Cleaners 2-1 at Kings Park.

Mike Beliveau and Yann Calmets connected for Penticton (8-3-1). The Cleaners dipped to 8-4-1.

