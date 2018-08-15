Ogopogo Swim Club’s Remy Stevens (left) and Julianna Sebulsky (middle). -Image: Contributed

Ogopogos swim to second place at regionals

Kelowna swim club performs well at Okanagan championships in Kamloops

The Ogopogo Swim Club finished a very close second overall at the 60th annual Okanagan Regional Championship Swim Meet Aug. 4 and 5 in Kamloops.

The Ogopogos were led by head coach Matthew Tran, and fellow coaches Cameron Feil, Lauren Fauchon, Denby Huber, and Makenna Haight, all of whom also competed in the meet.

The girls division 3 group broke the regional record by shaving off a few seconds from the standing regional meet record in the 200m medley relay event. The record breakers were: Teagan Murray (backstroke): Hana Choi (breaststroke); Georgia Strinholm (butterfly); and Mackenzie Church (freestyle).

Medal winners in the 100 and 200 Individual Medley event:

• Remy Stevens, bronze in girls and Hunter Kay with silver in boys division 1 (8-and-under)

• Jewel Smit, silver in girls in division 2 (age 9-10.5)

• Teagan Murray with silver in girls and Tage Stevens with bronze in boys division 3 (age 10.5-12)

Medal winners in the 50m and 100m freestyle events:

• Julianna Sebulsky, gold in girls Hunter Kay with silver and Rowan Church with bronze in boys division 1 (8-and-under)

• Jewel Smit, bronze in girls in division 2 (age 9-10.5)

• Hana Choi, silver in girls and Tage Stevens with two bronze medals (50m and 100) in boys division 3 (age 10.5-12)

• Kaleb Korzan, bronze in boys division 4 (age 12-13.5)

• Samantha Campbell, bronze in girls division 6 (age 15 & 16)

• Denby Huber, silver in girls division 7 (age 17-19)

RELATED: Ogopogo club dominates home meet

Medal winners in the 50m and 100m butterfly events:

• Julianna Sebulsky, gold, and Remy Stevens, bronze, in girls (8-and-under) and Hunter Kay, gold in boys division 1.

• Jewel Smit, gold in girls division 2 (age 9-10.5)

• Teagan Murray, bronze in girls division 3 (age 10.5-12)

• Braelyn Cutforth, silver, Amelia Wright, bronze, in girls, and Kaleb Korzan with bronze in boys division 4 (age 12-13.5)

• Kylie Haight with bronze in girls division 5 (age 13.5-15)

• Samantha Campbell, silver, and Kasia Cutforth, bronze in girls division 6 (age 15 & 16)

• Denby Huber with bronze in girls division 7 (age 17-19)

Medal winners in the 50m and 100m backstroke:

• Julianna Sebulsky with silver in girls and Rowan Church with bronze in boys division 1 (8 and under)
• Jewel Smit with bronze in girls in division 2 (age 9-10.5)

• Teagan Murray with silver in girls division 3 (age 10.5-12)

• Kylie Haight with bronze in girls division 5 (age 13.5-15)

• Samantha Campbell, silver, and Kasia Cutforth, bronze, in girls division 6 (age 15 & 16)

• Denby Huber with gold in girls division 7 (age 17-19)

Medal winners in the 50m and 100m breaststroke:

• Julianna Sebulsky, gold in girls, and Hunter Kay with gold in boys division 1 (8 and under)

• Sofia Gudz, silver in girls and Liam Choi, bronze in boys division 2 (age 9-10.5)

• Hana Choi with silver and Mackenzie Church with bronze in girls, and Tage Stevens with gold in boys division 3 (age 10.5-12)

• Ehren Woodward won silver in boys division 6 (age 15 & 16)

In the relay events, groups winning double gold, in both the 200m free and 200m medley relay included: girls division 1, 3 and 5 and boys O Cat 8. Silver medals for relay teams were won by: girls division 4 and O Cat 8 in the medley relay and girls division 1 in the free relay. Scoring bronze were: girls division 2 and 6 in the medley relays and girls division 2, 4, 6 and O Cat 8 and boys division 1 and 4 in the free relay.

Ogopogos swim to second place at regionals

