Oil Kings slide past Rockets in shootout

Wyatt McLeod of the Edmonton Oil Kings tracks after Carsen Twarynski of the Kelowna Rockets in WHL action Saturday at Prosper Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored the lone goal of the shootout to lead the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in WHL action Saturday night at Prospera Place.

It was the first of a four-game homestand for the Rockets (35-18-4-2) who saw their lead over the Victoria Royals atop the BC Division trimmed to one point (76-75).

Cal Foote and Braydyn Chizen scored for the Rockets who lost their second straight game on home ice.

Former Rockets forward Tomas Soustal scored his 16th goal of the season for Edmonton in the second period to tie the game 2-2.

James Porter stopped 27 shots in the Kelowna net, while Todd Scott made 29 saves for the Oil Kings.

The Rockets are back home Tuesday night to host the Prince George Cougars.