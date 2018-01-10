Douglas Farrow Austin Herron and the Okanagan Rockets will host the BCMML Showcase this weekend at CNC.

Ok Rockets host MML Showcase

All teams in B.C. Major Midget League will compete in three-day annual event in Kelowna

Twelve teams will converge on Kelowna this weekend for the annual B.C. Major Midget League Showcase.

The host Okanagan Rockets will play two games against the North East Chiefs at the Capital News Centre—5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m on Sunday.

Ten BCMML teams will compete in regular season league games, while the Kootenay Ice will play a pair of exhibition games against the Everett Silvertips U18 team.

Action begins at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at CNC with the Thompson Blazers battling the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds.

There will be 12 games throughout the weekend, including six on Saturday.

Heading into the Showcase, the Valley West Hawks (20-3-1-0) are in top spot in the MML, two points ahead of the Cariboo Cougars (19-4-1-0).

The Rockets (11-9-3-1) are in fourth spot, one point ahead of both the Northwest Giants and Greater Vancouver Canadians.

