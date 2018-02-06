Ok Rockets sweep Giants, unbeaten in 11

Kelowna’s major midget team moves into sole possession of fourth spot in BCMML with a pair of wins

Chase Dafoe scored a goal in each game in the Okanagan Rockets’ weekend sweep of the Vancouver NE Giants. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Okanagan Rockets pushed their B.C. Major Midget League unbeaten streak to 11 games (9-0-2) with a two-game sweep the hometown Vancouver North West Giants.

With the two victories, the Rockets (17-9-3-1) move into sole possession of fourth spot, three points ahead of the Greater Vancouver Canadians and four ahead of the Giants.

The Rockets haven’t lost since a 6-1 setback Dec. 2 to the Cariboo Cougars in Prince George.

On Saturday in North Vancouver, the surging Rockets beat the Giants 5-2. Chase Dafoe, Will Reimer, Ben King, Brandon Della Paolera and Brendan Boyle scored goals in a well-rounded Okanagan attack.

On Sunday in Burnaby, Jack Finley scored the game winner with just 36 seconds left to boost the Rockets to a 3-2 win.

Dafoe and Remy Aquilon also scored in the win.

This weekend, the Rockets will be at the Richmond Oval for a pair of games against the fifth-place Greater Vancouver Canadians (16-3-2-1).

