Okanagan badminton player wins at international masters tournament

BADMINTON TOURNAMENT Henry Paynter, left, and Stefan Ohras competed in the men’s 65 to 69 singles category at the 103rd All England Seniors (Masters) 2019 in Hatfield, U.K. (Photo submitted)

Henry Paynter defeated Swedish player at 103rd All England Seniors (Masters) 2019 in Hatfield, U.K.

An Okanagan badminton player won at a masters tournament in the United Kingdom on the weekend.

Henry Paynter of West Kelowna, a member of the Summerland Badminton Club and the Westbank Badminton Club, competed in the 103rd All England Seniors (Masters) 2019 in Hatfield, U.K., April 5 to 7.

Paynter won the men’s 65 to 69 singles category, competing against opponents from England, Denmark and Sweden. After winning Pool A , he advanced to the semi finals of the main draw where he defeated Ole Kroger Mortensen of Denmark 22-20; 22-20.

In the finals, Paynter defeated Stefan Ohras of Sweden 17-21; 21-18; 21-14.

Paynter is now traveling to Taiwan to compete in the World Morning Cup Taipei 2019, which will be held April 12 to 14.

