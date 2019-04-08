Okanagan badminton player wins at international masters tournament

An Okanagan badminton player won at a masters tournament in the United Kingdom on the weekend.
Henry Paynter of West Kelowna, a member of the Summerland Badminton Club and the Westbank Badminton Club, competed in the 103rd All England Seniors (Masters) 2019 in Hatfield, U.K., April 5 to 7.
Paynter won the men’s 65 to 69 singles category, competing against opponents from England, Denmark and Sweden. After winning Pool A , he advanced to the semi finals of the main draw where he defeated Ole Kroger Mortensen of Denmark 22-20; 22-20.
In the finals, Paynter defeated Stefan Ohras of Sweden 17-21; 21-18; 21-14.
Paynter is now traveling to Taiwan to compete in the World Morning Cup Taipei 2019, which will be held April 12 to 14.
