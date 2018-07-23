Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

The Okanagan boys volleyball squad is returning home with some hardware from the B.C. Summer Games in Nanaimo.

On Sunday, in the bronze-medal match, the Zone 2 team defeated Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16.

After going 3-0 in pool play, Zone 2 earned an automatic berth into the semi finals vs Vancouver-Coastal on Saturday morning.

In a match that went right down to the wire, the Okanagan boys came just short, losing in the third and deciding set 15-12.

But a day later Zone 2 needed no extra motivation and played their best match of the weekend, dominating in the third-place match.

Coaches Jeremy Finn (Kelowna) and Mike Smith (Kamloops) stuck to their original game plan, getting contributions from every player on the roster.

“This performance today is a testament to the character of this group of young men,” said coach Mike Smith. After losing a close fought semi-final, they definitely came into today’s match with a mission to bring home some hardware.” We couldn’t be more proud of how each and every one of them played throughout the competition.”

The Zone 2 bronze medalists are: Jake Bartels (Salmon Arm), Jacob Defeo (Vernon), Austin Duff (Lake Country), Adam Einarson (Lake Country), Kiran Grewal (West Kelowna), Joshua Hall (Vernon), Jado Krahn (West Kelowna), Sebastien Manuel (Kelowna), Quinn Pitcher (Kelowna), Levi VanderDeen (Vernon), Alex Witt (West Kelowna), Bennett Witt (Kelowna) and Colby Yurkiw (Kelowna).

