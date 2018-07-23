The Zone 2 boys team: (front, left) Alex Witt, Jake Bartels, Sebastien Manuel, Adam Einarson, Jado Krahn, Kiran Grewal, (back row) Jeremy Finn (coach), Bennett Witt, Levi VanderDeen, Quinn Pitcher, Josh Hall, Jacob Defeo, Colby Yurkiw, Austin Duff and Mike Smith (coach). -Image: Contributed.

Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

The Okanagan boys volleyball squad is returning home with some hardware from the B.C. Summer Games in Nanaimo.

On Sunday, in the bronze-medal match, the Zone 2 team defeated Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16.

After going 3-0 in pool play, Zone 2 earned an automatic berth into the semi finals vs Vancouver-Coastal on Saturday morning.

In a match that went right down to the wire, the Okanagan boys came just short, losing in the third and deciding set 15-12.

But a day later Zone 2 needed no extra motivation and played their best match of the weekend, dominating in the third-place match.

Coaches Jeremy Finn (Kelowna) and Mike Smith (Kamloops) stuck to their original game plan, getting contributions from every player on the roster.

“This performance today is a testament to the character of this group of young men,” said coach Mike Smith. After losing a close fought semi-final, they definitely came into today’s match with a mission to bring home some hardware.” We couldn’t be more proud of how each and every one of them played throughout the competition.”

The Zone 2 bronze medalists are: Jake Bartels (Salmon Arm), Jacob Defeo (Vernon), Austin Duff (Lake Country), Adam Einarson (Lake Country), Kiran Grewal (West Kelowna), Joshua Hall (Vernon), Jado Krahn (West Kelowna), Sebastien Manuel (Kelowna), Quinn Pitcher (Kelowna), Levi VanderDeen (Vernon), Alex Witt (West Kelowna), Bennett Witt (Kelowna) and Colby Yurkiw (Kelowna).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

Just Posted

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson appears in court

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Celebrity guests to headline 2018 Kelowna Comic Con

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26.

Kelowna killer to be sentenced 8 months after guilty verdict

Waylon Jackson’s family will have to wait another three months until his killer is sentenced.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

A high elevation fire south of Keremeos in the Snowy Protected Area has more than tripled in size

Most Read