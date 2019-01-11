Okanagan cadet’s set for biathlon this weekend

Sea, army, and air cadets compete at Soverign Lake on Sunday

The biathlon season for the Okanagan cadets kicks off Sunday at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. The combination of cross country skiing and rifle shooting has been a staple in the Canadian cadets to promote physical fitness and firearm responsibility.

Sea, army, and air cadets will compete in team and individual categories to kick off the season. Successful cadets will have the opportunity to advance to the the provincial championships in February, and then go to on to national championships in PEI in March.

The biathlon at Sovereign Lake starts Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.

