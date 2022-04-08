Okanagan College baseball looks to continue strong start to season against VIU

The Coyotes are the only undefeated team

The Okanagan College Coyotes baseball team is back in Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) action this weekend as they welcome the Vancouver Island University Mariners to town.

Okanagan College is the only undefeated team going into the second weekend of the season after sweeping the Edmonton Riverhawks last weekend. They were led by first baseman McCoy Pearce who batted .632 (12-19) over four games with a double, two triples, a home run, ten RBIs, four runs scored and two walks. He also hit for the cycle in a game.

After the first weekend, he leads the league in batting average and RBIs.

The Coyotes outscored Edmonton 41-14 over the four-game series.

They also got great pitching from Chris Wyslobocki and Adam Sarafinchen. Wyslobocki threw eight scoreless innings in his start, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 Edmonton batters. Sarafinchen allowed two runs on two hits over 8.1 innings in his start. He struck out 11 batters.

Pearce was named the CCBC player of the week, while Wyslobocki was named pitcher of the week.

Vancouver Island went 1-2 in their opening weekend series against the Victoria Golden Tide. Over the three games, the Mariners were outscored 18-12. They had one game cancelled due to rain.

The Coyotes and Mariners will start their four-game series tonight (April 8). It will be followed by two games on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The finale will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. All games are at Elks Stadium.

For tonight’s game, the Coyotes are hosting Student Night where any student that attends Okanagan College or University of British Columbia Okanagan get into the game for free. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

