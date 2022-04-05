Okanagan College baseball player hits for the cycle

The Okanagan College Coyotes completed week one of the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season with a couple of awards.

After being the only team to open the season 4-0 over the weekend, McCoy Pearce was named Player of the Week and pitcher Chris Wyslobocki was named Pitcher of the Week.

Pearce batted .632 (12-19) with one double, two triples, one home run, ten RBIs, four runs, and two walks. In the second game of the season, Pearce accomplished the rare feat of hitting for the cycle in a 10-0 win over Edmonton. That game only lasted seven innings because the league’s mercy rule came into effect. He currently leads the league in batting average and RBIs.

Wyslobocki in his start against Edmonton threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 batters. His 13 strikeouts leads the league.

The Coyotes are back in action this weekend when they welcome to Vancouver Island Mariners to Elks Stadium for four games. They’ll play one game Friday night, two games on Saturday, and one on Sunday.

First pitch for Friday night’s game is at 6 p.m.

