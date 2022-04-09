(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Okanagan College Coyotes baseball suffers first loss of the CCBC season against VIU

The Coyotes and Mariners are back in action on Saturday and Sunday at Elks Stadium

The Okanagan College Coyotes lost the opening game of their four-game weekend series to the Vancouver Island University Mariners in Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) last night (April 8).

The Coyotes got out to a great start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 3-0. The Mariners would storm back with two runs on the top of the third and two in the top of the fourth to take their first lead of the night.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Coyotes tied the game on a Clark Swift RBI single but that’s all the offence the Coyotes could produce on the night.

VIU scored three runs in the top of the eighth and an insurance run in the ninth to win 8-4.

Chris Wyslobocki threw five innings for the Coyotes, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits while walking three batters and striking out nine. Mariners starting pitcher Jordan Moffat earned the win, throwing eight innings, striking out seven Coyotes batters.

The weekend series between these two teams continues at Elks Stadium in Kelowna throughout the weekend. They’ll play two games today (April 9) at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. They’ll finish the series on Sunday with first pitch coming at 11 a.m.

