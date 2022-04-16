Okanagan College Coyotes baseball welcomes Calgary for Easter Weekend

The Okanagan College Coyotes baseball team welcome the University of Calgary Dinos to town for Easter weekend in Canadian College Baseball Conference action.

The Coyotes are at the top of the league going into week three of the season with a 7-1 record, while the Dinos are in fifth, sitting at 3-5 but have lost three games in a row.

In the eight games this season, the Coyotes have scored 76 runs and allowed just 37. Calgary has scored 50 runs and allowed 57 runs through the first two weekends.

Coyotes Adam Sarafinchen has been doing everything for the team so far this season. He’s 2-0 in two starts (tied for the league lead), with a 3.14 ERA, three walks, six hits and 22 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched on the mound. Offensively, he’s batting .615 (8-13) with a triple, four RBIs, and three runs scored in three games.

First baseman McCoy Pearce sits third in the league in batting average and RBIs through the first two weekends. He’s hitting .485 (16-33) and has 12 RBIs.

Sarafinchen doesn’t qualify in the league’s batting average leaders because he doesn’t have enough at-bats to qualify since he’s only batted in three games.

The Dinos Liam McAusland has been their best player to start the year. In two games on the mound, he’s thrown seven shutout innings with six walks and five strikeouts. He’s 1-0 and is one of two qualified pitchers with a 0.00 ERA. He’s also batting .400 (4-10) with two runs scored in four games offensively.

The Coyotes and Dinos will play a four-game series this weekend that begins Saturday night. First pitch is at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the teams will play a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 1 p.m. and the second game starting at 4 p.m. or half an hour after the conclusion of the first game. The series will conclude on Monday, with first pitch coming at 11 a.m.

All games this weekend are at Elks Stadium in Kelowna.

