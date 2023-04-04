The Okanagan College Coyotes lost three of four games against the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs last weekend. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

Okanagan College Coyotes bats cool down against Prairie Baseball Academy

The Coyotes fell to 4-4 on the season

It was a rough weekend for the Okanagan College Coyotes who dropped three of four games against the Prairie Baseball Academy (PBA) Dawgs.

After scoring 39 runs in four games on opening weekend, the Coyotes bats went cold on Saturday, April 1 when they got shutout in both games, losing 2-0 and 5-0. In the two games, they only registered six hits.

On Sunday morning in the third game of the weekend, the Coyotes offence remained cold until the later innings when they scored seven runs over three innings to take the game 7-2.

The Coyotes tried to split the weekend and played well until the top of the ninth in game four. In the bottom of the eighth, the Coyotes scored an unearned run to take a 6-5 lead going into the ninth. But PBA stormed back with four runs in the top of the ninth to win 9-6.

By going 1-3, the Coyotes fall to an even 4-4 record through two weekends of play, sitting tied for fifth in the standings with Thompson Rivers University. PBA sits at the top of the Canadian College Baseball Conference standings with a record of 7-1.

Okanagan College is splitting a home-and-home series with the University of Fraser Valley Cascades this upcoming Easter weekend. Starting on Friday, April 7, the two teams will square off in Chilliwack with the games scheduled to start at 12 and 3. They two teams will get to enjoy the weekend before finishing the series in Kelowna’s Elks Stadium on Monday, April 10. First pitch is also at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan to host national cross-country championship

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets coming home down in opening round series

