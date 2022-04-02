Okanagan College Coyotes complete four-game sweep of Edmonton to open CCBC season

After opening the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC) season with two wins on Thursday, the Okanagan College Coyotes completed the four-game sweep of the Edmonton Collegiate Riverhawks on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Like the first game of the season, Friday night’s game was back and forth but the Coyotes would end up with the victory. Through five innings, the two teams were tied at four but the Coyotes went on to win 12-6.

On Saturday afternoon, the Coyotes completed the sweep by beating Edmonton 7-2.

The individual statistics are not yet available from any of the four games.

The Coyotes will be back in action on Friday, April 8, when they welcome the Vancouver Island University Mariners to Elks Stadium for the first game of a four-game series. First pitch is at 6 p.m. Games two and three of the series will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. They will finish the series Sunday morning with first pitch at 11 a.m.

