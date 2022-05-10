Okanagan College Coyotes face toughest challenge yet

The Coyotes have been in first place in the league since week one

It’s the biggest test of the year for the Okanagan College Coyotes over the next couple days as they take on the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs for the first time this season.

The teams open a four-game series on May 10 in Lethbridge, Alberta, playing a pair of games before another two games the following day.

The Coyotes remain atop the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) standings with a record of 20-4. The Dawgs are a close second with a record of 17-7.

Every other team in the conference has a record of .500 or lower.

Looking at the CCBC leaderboard, it is full of Coyotes and Dawgs. The Dawgs’ Carter Claerhout leads the league with six home runs and 31 RBIs. The top three players in the league in batting average and top six players in RBIs are all from the Coyotes and the Dawgs.

Coyotes’ Jayden Clayton leads all pitchers with five wins while Chris Wyslobocki leads the league with 61 strikeouts.

Led by outfielders Clark Swift and Ethan Skiffington, the Coyotes split their two games with the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack last Sunday afternoon (May 8). Both Swift and Skiffington hit their first career CCBC home runs. They were both three-run home runs as well. Swift’s came in a 4-1 win while Skiffington’s happened in a 5-4 loss.

The Dawgs won three of four games this past weekend against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades, scoring nine runs in each of their victories.

Okanagan College play eight games throughout this week to end their regular season. The CCBC playoffs are taking place in Lethbridge from May 19-23.

Today’s doubleheader against PBA gets started today at 11 a.m., while game two will start half an hour after game one concludes.

READ MORE: 2 Kelowna courses to host RBC PGA Scramble qualifiers

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward signs with NHL’s Wild

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsOkanagan