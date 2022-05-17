Okanagan College Coyotes make history with team’s first ever no-hitter

The Coyotes open the CCBC playoffs on Thursday, May 19

The Okanagan College Coyotes capped off an incredible regular season by writing their names in the record books again.

On Friday night (May 13) in the second game of a doubleheader, the Coyotes pitching staff threw a no-hitter in a shortened seven-inning game.

Pitchers Chantze Pauls, Noah Zenkiwich and Gavin Barret combined to no-hit the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack. It was the first no-hitter in Okanagan College history. Paul earned the win and the three pitchers combined for eight strikeouts.

The Coyotes won the game 18-0. They also won the first game that day 10-7.

With heavy rain in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon (May 15), the Coyotes didn’t play the last two games of the regular season against the University of Fraser Valley. Even without playing the games, the Coyotes had already clinched first in the Canadian College Baseball Conference heading into the playoffs.

They finished the season with a record of 25-5.

Playoffs begin on Thursday (May 19) with the Coyotes playing the opening game of the double-elimination tournament against the eight-seed Victoria Golden Tide.

